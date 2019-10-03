Preserving the peace in Ireland is far more important than anything else

It’s an interesting theory but apart from a not insignificant number of thugs, the ‘Brexit army’ largely goes around on mobility scooters.

There is a threat of civil disorder, but how big?

I’ll put my hands up and say I am totally opposed to Brexit, I could put up with a soft Brexit, 52 to 48 demands something like this, but what is this utopian vision I could put up with?

The big problem is Ireland. Preserving the peace in Ireland is far more important than some UK politicians’ dream of regaining the days of empire.

The UK is not a big player alone, it is a big player as part of the EU.

EGB