October 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Brexit

Preserving the peace in Ireland is far more important than anything else

By CM Reader's View00
Anti Brexit sign is seen on the Monaghan Armagh border in County Armagh, Northern Ireland, 02 June 2018 (issued 03 June 2018). Britain could be hit with food and medicine shortages within two weeks of leaving the European Union if a Brexit deal isn't reached, a new government study has claimed. EPA-EFE/PAUL MCERLANE

It’s an interesting theory but apart from a not insignificant number of thugs, the ‘Brexit army’ largely goes around on mobility scooters.

There is a threat of civil disorder, but how big?

I’ll put my hands up and say I am totally opposed to Brexit, I could put up with a soft Brexit, 52 to 48 demands something like this, but what is this utopian vision I could put up with?

The big problem is Ireland. Preserving the peace in Ireland is far more important than some UK politicians’ dream of regaining the days of empire.

The UK is not a big player alone, it is a big player as part of the EU.

EGB

Johnson's cunning plan


