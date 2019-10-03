‘Protest tents’ raised opposite palace over corruption

Tents have been raised opposite the presidential palace by a protest group demonstrating against “injustice, corruption, and dictatorship”, with the group stating that they will not go home until their nine-point list of demands is met.

An open-ended protest was initiated by the Pancyprian Protest Group against Injustice and Expensiveness earlier this week in the area surrounding the Kyriakos Matsis statue opposite the presidential palace.

A banner lists their nine demands: the raising of the minimum wage to €1,300; the raising of the minimum pension to €1,200; the increase in benefits to ensure dignified living; the suspension of evictions until the final court ruling and the protection of the first home of vulnerable groups and of low-income persons.

Also in the group’s list of demands is the implementation of an inclusive educational system as required in accordance with Article 24 of the UN Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities; the provision of personal assistants for all disabled children; the immediate resolution of staffing and equipment deficiencies in all public hospitals; and the immediate resolution of the understaffing problems faced by the social welfare services.

The protest group, which is mostly active online and enjoys over 3,500 online followers, said they will not pack up their tents until all their demands are met.