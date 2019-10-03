UN silent over Secretary-General’s next moves on Cyprus

Spokesman of the UN Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric did not confirm the the convening of a trilateral or five-party meeting on Cyprus when asked.

He referred to a written announcement already issued on the matter when asked about a meeting held on Monday between UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Asked to comment on a statement by the Turkish Cypriot leader that Guterres would take an initiative to convene a meeting with the two leaders or a five-party meeting including the guarantor countries either in October or November, Dujarric said there is nothing he can confirm at this point.

Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.