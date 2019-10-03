October 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UN silent over Secretary-General’s next moves on Cyprus

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
A previous trilateral

Spokesman of the UN Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric did not confirm the the convening of a trilateral or five-party meeting on Cyprus when asked.

He referred to a written announcement already issued on the matter when asked about a meeting held on Monday between UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Asked to comment on a statement by the Turkish Cypriot leader that Guterres would take an initiative to convene a meeting with the two leaders or a five-party meeting including the guarantor countries either in October or November, Dujarric said there is nothing he can confirm at this point.

Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

