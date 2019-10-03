University of Nicosia signs MoU with the Association of Commonwealth Universities

The University of Nicosia (UNIC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) in August 2019. The ACU is an international organisation dedicated to building a better world through higher education. International collaboration is central to this ambition: by bringing universities together from around the world – and crucially the people who study and work within them – the ACU helps to advance knowledge, promote understanding, broaden minds, and improve lives. It has over 500 member institutions in more than 50 countries.

The MoU was signed by the UNIC Rector, Professor Philippos Pouyioutas, and the ACU Chief Finance Officer, Caroline Harrison. In going forward, the University will be represented in this joint educational undertaking by Professor Andreas Charalambous, Executive Dean of the Medical School.

Commenting on this development, Professor Charalambous said “Collaboration within the ACU network is an excellent fit for UNIC, which has been instrumental to the internationalisation of higher education in the wider region”.

On her part, Ms Harrison was delighted to welcome UNIC into the ACU community “I look forward to cultivating our institutional relationship and especially, the prospect of exploring the option to establish a regional ACU office at UNIC that can actively contribute in building a better world through Higher Education”.

Find more about ACU here and about UNIC here