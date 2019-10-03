Year-long bee awareness campaign to end this month

The bee protection campaign will finish at the end of this month after it successfully ran for a year, the head of government press and information office, Sophie Michaelidou on Thursday.

The campaign to protect the bees started in October 2018 by the Cyprus Beekeepers’ Association, the Cyprus Beekeepers Professional Movement and the Beekeeping Centre supported by the department of agriculture.

The proper use of plant protection products according the national action plan was promoted during the campaign.

The bee protection campaign also includes television and radio spots, a fairytale book for young children as well as bee tours to raise awareness.

“Bee protection is vital for our planet’s survival. It is our duty to contribute in every possible way to the state’s attempt to raise citizens’ awareness for important issues concerning our daily life,” said Michaelidou.

“During our daily routine, we forget to show our gratefulness to nature who hosts us for centuries in her house and generously offers to us everything a human being needs for a good healthy life. During the last few years, we have neglect nature more and more and respect plants, animals and insects less. We all need to try to return this borrowed land to the next generation, green, flowering and fruitful.”

A bee tour and candle workshop will take place this Saturday in Vavla, Larnaca at Ecophysis as part of the remainder of the campaign.

The tour includes a visit to an apiary, a visit to the honey-bottling plant and a short lecture on the life of bees. Participants will make their own candles from pure beeswax and herbs, which they can take home.

Free beverages like water, homemade mandarin squash, and coffee, will be offered as well as honey-tasting with fresh local sheep’s anari cheese and cinnamon.

The Bee Tour costs €20 for adults and €12 for children, while the candle-making workshop with beeswax and herbs is €5 per person and booking is necessary for participation.