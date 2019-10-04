13 Cyprus Russia Gala: Mrs. Anastasiades by the side of the organizers for the event of the year

The 13th Cyprus Russia Gala, the organization that has elevated expectations, is at the zenith of its preparations, with the organizers working fiercely. Their aim is no other than the great event that to once again amaze the both Cypriots and Russians who will attend the Gala at the Presidential palace on the evening of October 5th.

The First Lady of the Republic Mrs. Andri Anastasiades personally supports the efforts and is on the side of the Organizers and Mrs. Olga Balakleets, CEO of Ensemble Productions Ltd, the organizing company of the event. This special event not only praises the friendship between the two states but also annually supports the Radiomarathon Foundation by offering services to our fellowmen in need, as well as to their families.

The Cyprus Russia Gala has won the admiration of the two countries’ audience and is addressed to all who would like to enjoy one of the most important cultural events taking place on the island.

Tickets are pre-sold through Sold Out Tickets at www.soldoutticketbox.com

The Cyprus-Russia Gala is organised and presented by Ensemble Productions Ltd and CR Cyprus-Russia Gala Ltd, at the High Patronage of the First Lady of the Cyprus Republic Mrs. Andri Anastasiades in cooperation with the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Cyprus.

The amount of 20,000 euros and other funds raised through auction sales and donations will be given to Radiomarathon Foundation, which helps children with special needs and their families.

Enquiries for attending the event by the Russian media outlets in Cyprus will be strictly coordinated by Premiere Media Group and should be sent to [email protected]. Enquires about table bookings should be sent to [email protected].

Ticket information:

Tickets at €150 can be purchased through:

SoldOut Tickets

Online: www.soldoutticketbox.com