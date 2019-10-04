Bicommunal LGBTI shows political leaders the way

Cyprus, where men, women, gender neutral and trans people fight for their right to love themselves and love another; and are segregated by the discrimination nurtured by leaders in both of their wider communities.

I wish the festival every success and applaud those participating in the face of discrimination. Their own experience makes them the most empathic people in Cyprus – something really needed; if the comments on any CM article are anything to go by.

They show that even with a political solution, Cypriot society will have to face up to the large cost of exclusion.

RJC