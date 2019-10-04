October 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Bicommunal LGBTI shows political leaders the way

By CM Reader's View018
Gay Pride parade in Nicosia

Cyprus, where men, women, gender neutral and trans people fight for their right to love themselves and love another; and are segregated by the discrimination nurtured by leaders in both of their wider communities.

I wish the festival every success and applaud those participating in the face of discrimination. Their own experience makes them the most empathic people in Cyprus – something really needed; if the comments on any CM article are anything to go by.

They show that even with a political solution, Cypriot society will have to face up to the large cost of exclusion.

RJC

First bicommunal LGBTI festival taking place on Saturday

 


