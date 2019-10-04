October 4, 2019

British minister confident post-Brexit ties with Cyprus will remain strong

By Lizzy Ioannidou00
British Minister for Europe Christopher Pincher meeting with President Anastasiades on Friday

Whatever the outcome of Brexit on October 31, the ties between Cyprus and the UK will remain strong and continue to develop, the UK minister for Europe Christopher Pincher told President Nicos Anastasiades in their meeting on Friday.

On his fifth visit to the island, and his first as the UK’s minister for Europe, Pincher said he shared a productive discussion with Anastasiades on matters involving Cyprus, including the importance of reaching a settlement between the two divided communities.

But Brexit appeared to be the central topic of discussion.

“I made it very clear to the president that we believe that we have placed a good, fair, and logical compromise on the table,” Pincher said.

“The Prime Minister has said that it [the compromise] constitutes a broad foundation for negotiating a steady and friendly exit from the EU on October 31, because this is what we want to do.”

Pincher expressed the hope that “our European friends will approach negotiations in a similarly honest manner, because if we cannot reach an agreement then we will leave the EU without a deal on October 31.”


