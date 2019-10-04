Cypria Filoxenia awards now under auspices of deputy ministry of tourism

The annual Cypria Filoxenia best practice awards in tourism have been placed under the auspices of the deputy ministry of tourism, it was announced on Friday.

The deputy ministry has recently superseded the Cyprus Tourism Organisation.

The awards cover the entire spectrum of the tourism industry and everyone has the right to participate, provided they meet the criteria set.

Award categories include best practices in services offered, hospitality and professionalism. Recently, a similar award for hospitality, in the field of Agrotourism, has been added.

The aim of the effort is to highlight and reward best practices, as examples to be followed, as well as to honour exceptional tourism professionals.

The evaluation committee is composed of all members of the Hospitality Committee of the deputy ministry of tourism, representatives of tourism associations and personalities in the field.

More information: www.cypriafiloxenia.com