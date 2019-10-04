October 4, 2019

Men arrested for possession of drug and stolen goods

Two men were arrested on Thursday night in Limassol on suspicion of possessing stolen goods, drugs and burglary tools.

The arrests took place after police signalled a car driving suspiciously on the corner of Trion Ierarchon and Kavazoglou street in Limassol to stop.

The 29-year-old driver reversed quickly when he saw the police and crashed into two parked cars on the side of the road which impeded his escape.

Also in the car was also a 28-year-old man who had an arrest warrant issued against him earlier that day in connection with a drug case and illegal possession of goods.

Officers found a small quantity of drugs in the car which the driver admitted was his.

Police also seized some burglary tools, watches, tablets, cameras, a TV and other objects found in the car that the suspects could not provide sufficient explanation for.

The 28-year-old was also found guilty of a burglary committed three years ago in Limassol when the two men were taken to the police station to testify.

 

 

 

 


