Paphos protest over scrapping of flights to Athens

A demonstration against the scrapping of the Paphos-Athens flight route is planned for Friday afternoon mainly by parents of university students, who plan to symbolically block traffic at the entrance of the Paphos airport.

At 5pm, a group of people are expected to temporarily block traffic on the road leading to Paphos airport to send a message to the government, airport management, and travel companies, on the necessity of reactivating a Paphos-Athens flight connection, which was scrapped almost one year ago.

Parents of university students cite increased costs for their children to travel to Athens through Larnaca, and ask that the matter is re-examined.