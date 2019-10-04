October 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos protest over scrapping of flights to Athens

By Staff Reporter00

A demonstration against the scrapping of the Paphos-Athens flight route is planned for Friday afternoon mainly by parents of university students, who plan to symbolically block traffic at the entrance of the Paphos airport.

At 5pm, a group of people are expected to temporarily block traffic on the road leading to Paphos airport to send a message to the government, airport management, and travel companies, on the necessity of reactivating a Paphos-Athens flight connection, which was scrapped almost one year ago.

Parents of university students cite increased costs for their children to travel to Athens through Larnaca, and ask that the matter is re-examined.

 


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Turkish drilling operation a ‘flagrant violation of international law’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

News podcast: We meet a banker who became a Buddhist nun

Rosie Charalambous

Celebrating autumn bird migration

Eleni Philippou

Bases Police donate computers to Xylophagou Secondary School

British Bases

Most hotels didn’t have operating licences renewed in 2018

Evie Andreou

Paphos can cater for 250,000 visitors this winter

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign