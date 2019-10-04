President briefs National Council

President Nicos Anastasiades is briefing the National Council on the latest developments on the Cyprus problem.

During the meeting that started at around 10.30am he was expected to brief the members of the National Council on his New York meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, including the one with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on September 27.

The National Council was to also be briefed about Nicosia’s decision to resort to the UN in relation to Turkish threats to settle Varosha, the fenced off part of Famagusta. They are also expected to discuss Turkey’s latest moves in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf.

Except from the heads of parliamentary political parties or their representatives, the meeting is also being attended by House president Demetris Syllouris, former President George Vassiliou, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, undersecretary to the president Vassilis Palmas, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, deputy government spokeswoman Klelia Vassiliou and the director of the president`s diplomatic office Kyriakos Kouros.