October 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Public servants are paid to serve the public

By CM Reader's View00
95 per cent of civil servants were graded as ‘excellent’

There’s one central theme that would make a difference for everyone … customer service !!!

If something could be implemented to educate public servants that it is their PRIMARY FUNCTION to serve the public, then perhaps we can look forward to a sea change in attitudes.

We might then also have a basis for providing feedback on customer satisfaction, which could be fed into staff evaluations and performance indexes.

It’s how it’s done in many other countries … but then again, in those countries, a public servant’s first training day is all about making the customer happy !!!

COM

Our View: Will the latest public service reforms go far enough?


