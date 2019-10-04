Public servants are paid to serve the public

There’s one central theme that would make a difference for everyone … customer service !!!

If something could be implemented to educate public servants that it is their PRIMARY FUNCTION to serve the public, then perhaps we can look forward to a sea change in attitudes.

We might then also have a basis for providing feedback on customer satisfaction, which could be fed into staff evaluations and performance indexes.

It’s how it’s done in many other countries … but then again, in those countries, a public servant’s first training day is all about making the customer happy !!!

