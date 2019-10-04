Suspect in gold robbery fraud remanded in Limassol

A 43-year-old man from Limassol was remanded for five days on Friday by the Limassol court on suspicion of stealing nine kilos of gold in a scam he allegedly perpetrated on a jewellery shop owner in 2014.

The suspect was handed back to Cyprus on Thursday by British authorities who arrested him in the UK earlier in the day on a European warrant citing fraud and theft.

He had been working for a jewellery shop owner in Limassol as a representative, and part of his job was to take gold to the UK.

During one of his trips from Cyprus to the UK in 2014, the suspect reported that nine kilos of the gold worth around €200,000 he was carrying was stolen from him while walking to his hotel in the UK.

The owner of the jewellery shop and the suspect reported the theft to UK police and the men subsequently lost contact.

Investigations with the help of Europol, however, revealed that the suspect had lied and he had not been robbed on the street but had sold part of the gold to an English company for €96,000.

Cyprus police then issued an arrest warrant against him, and a Europol warrant was then issued in May 2016, based on which the UK arrest occurred.