Doctors at Paphos hospital accident and emergency department will hold a two-hour work stoppage on Friday evening over the lack of staff and unfair contracts.

The stoppage will take place between 6.30 and 8.30pm.

Paphos doctors had warned the Organisation of State Health Services (Okypy) last week it was being forced to take action because doctors were having to cover shifts alone due to the lack of staff.

Although Okypy hired three new doctors on Monday, the doctors are going ahead with the stoppage to protest what they say are the unfair terms in the recently signed contracts.

The new hires have apparently only agreed to work in Paphos hospital if they do not have to do night shifts.

During the hours of the stoppage the hospital will operate with one doctor.

Okypy has called on the public not to visit the A&E department unless it is truly necessary and gave directions to the doctors not to see patients who are not in serious condition.

Pasydy doctors had a meeting with Okypy on Wednesday to discuss the lack of staff in emergency departments.

“The current organisation system has ran its course. The whole system needs to be reexamined,” said Pasydy and suggested as a temporary solution to assign specialised doctors to work overtime at the emergency department with the appropriate salary.