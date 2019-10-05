A minute with Giorgos Papageorgiou Psychic Medium

Where do you live?

I live in Palouriotissa, Nicosia with my family.

Best childhood memory?

I had some of my best childhood memories travelling around Greece for a few years with my family due to my father being in the army. We got to live in and visit so many different places.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I can’t really say that I have a favourite restaurant at the moment, but any place that has good sushi is my kind of place! When it comes to food I don’t like, I would say that black eyed peas are an absolute no no for me.

What did you have for breakfast?

Just a black coffee and a small toast, so nothing really special.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I’m definitely a night person. A perfect night out for me would be at a very relaxed place, where I can hang out with my friends and talk about what’s currently on our minds.

Best book ever read?

On the Edge of the Etheric by Arthur Findlay concerning a very rare form of communication with the other side called Physical Mediumship. It was written by a scientific mind of the time, so the description of this type of Mediumship and the experiences it brought to this person was very interesting. To read about something so spiritual through such a scientific point of view was very refreshing!

Favourite film of all time?

The Danish Girl. I felt such a deep connection and appreciation with the emotions and struggles of the main character, as one of the earliest recipients of sex reassignment surgery. It really gave me a deeper understanding of the matter.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

So far Berlin, simply because of the people who live there that made it extra special for me, people I’m happy to call my friends. My dream trip currently would be to Australia and New Zealand.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Billie Eilish, all the time, all her songs.

What is always in your fridge?

Cheese, it’s a must

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

I feel more like exploring a bit of the gypsy life and just go wherever my work and dreams take me. A perfect house is not really something I’m concerned about at all at the moment.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

The very famous Medium Leslie Flint as I am fascinated with the work he had done with Physical Mediumship in his lifetime. I would love to pick his brain about all that he had experienced in his séances over the years. Maybe even sit in on of them to experience it first-hand!

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would probably spend that time having a laugh with my loved ones over some good food and wine!

What is your greatest fear?

My greatest fear would be finding out that the tooth fairy wasn’t real. Because then that would mean that someone has a collection of my teeth somewhere and it may not even be my parents! That idea just makes me a bit nervous.

Tell me a joke…

Some people believe things just happen at random! I think that’s a joke.