In-form Omonia face Pafos, Avgousti returns to Apollon

Leaders Omonia travel to Pafos to face Pafos FC in the most intriguing tie of round 5 of the football championship.

Omonia have made a surprisingly good start to the season under their new coach Henning Berg with 3 wins and a draw. They will be gunning for a 4th win against a Pafos side that has failed to live up to all the pre-season hype so far.

However it should be a matter of time before Pafos FC’s much trumpeted summer signings, Jason Puncheon, Bakary Sako, Jerson Cabral and Danny Williams begin delivering the goods on the field.

If they are to start this week against Omonia this could turn out to be a cracking game.

Apollon take on first division newcomers Olympiakos with Sofronis Avgousti back as head coach following the sacking of Serbian coach Ivan Vukomanović.

The Limassol side had brought Vukomanović to replace Avgousti but he lasted barely a month after two defeats and a draw in four games.

The Apollon hierarchy decided that the Serbian was not up to the job and decided that the ideal man to take charge was Avgousti.

Two teams that have disappointed so far in the league, Nea Salamina and cup holders AEL clash at the Famagusta Epistrofi stadium while Doxa Katokopias faces bottom of the table Enosis.

The game between Apoel and Anorthosis has been postponed due to the formers’ involvement in the Europa League last Thursday. Apoel will have played just two games out of five come the end of round 5.