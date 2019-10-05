Kissonerga first for recycling in Paphos for third year

Kissonerga Community Council has been ranked first in recycling compared to all other local administration bodies in Paphos district for the third consecutive year.

In statements to the Cyprus News Agency (CAN), Community Council Chairman Giorgos Stylianou said the latest official data from Green Dot shows that Kissonerga continues to be first in recycling in the second quarter of 2019 and has recorded a significant upward trend and widened the gap from other communities in Paphos.

The success of the Kissonerga Community Council, he added, is due to its continued awareness campaign which has managed to raise knowledge among citizens on the importance of recycling.

According to the data PMD collection per resident in Kissonerga is over 13.5 kilos while the second local authority ranges around 10 kilos per resident.

Kissonerga community council was the first local administration body in the Paphos district to implement a recycling collection direct from homes, a programme it has been implementing for five years.

The Community Council, Stylianou said, considers recycling an important indicator of civilisation for a local administration body and congratulates the community’s residents for their efforts.