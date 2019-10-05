Man loses arm in labour accident

A 27-year-old man from India lost his left arm on Friday following a labour accident when a mechanic conveyor belt pulled it while he was working at a dry cleaner’s shop in Limassol.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon while the 27-year-old who works at a drycleaner’s in Ayios Silas tried to place bed sheets in the washing machine. Under conditions that are being investigated, the washing machine’s conveyor belt pulled his left arm injuring him heavily.

He was initially taken to a private clinic but due to the severity of his injuries was later taken to the Limassol general hospital where he underwent surgery and his arm was amputated.

The owner of the shop was arrested after it emerged he was illegally employing the 27-year-old and another Indian man who are both registered with the authorities as students.