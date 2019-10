Cyprus and its Permanent Representative to the UN Andreas Mavroyiannis are expected to assume the Chair of the UN General Assembly’s fifth committee, it was reported on Saturday.

The fifth committee, which deals with administrative and budgetary matters is considered one of the most important committees of the UNGA.

The UNGA’s 74th session committees will be formed next Monday.

Furthermore, Cyprus was re-elected to the Chair of the Committee for the Relations with the Host Country.