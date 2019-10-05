Police investigating possible case of medical negligence

Police on Saturday said they are investigating possible medical negligence after a complaint was filed by the family of a 69-year-old woman who died in a private clinic in Limassol a few days after being admitted with symptoms of pneumonia.

The woman died on Saturday morning.

Limassol police spokesman Ioannis Soteriades said investigations have been launched while they have also asked the health ministry to promptly appoint a doctor to help them in their investigative work.

The woman’s family reported that on September 30 she was taken with pneumonia symptoms to the Limassol general hospital and two days later she was transferred to a private clinic where she underwent surgery due to severe mitral insufficiency. After the surgery she was on life support in the clinic’s ICU, where she died on Saturday.

A postmortem is to be carried out on Monday by state pathologist Nicolas Charalambous while the family has asked for the presence there on their behalf of a private sector pathologist from Greece.