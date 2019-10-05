Rumours circulate that Stavros Flatley to split

Doubt surrounded the future of popular Cypriot dancing duo Stavros Flatley on Saturday after reports said they were to split up later in the evening, while others said this was not true.

According to British news portal Mail Online, father Demi, 51, and Lagi Demetriou, 23, say it is the right time to break up as Lagi wishes to focus on his barber shop in Cyprus.

The Stavros Flatley act reached the finals of Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions after they were invited back to the show to compete against several other popular acts from past series and international versions of the show.

“When we got to The Champions, I thought this was the right time to leave,” Lagi was quoted as saying by the Mail Online. He added that he was advised by one of the judges, Simon Cowell, not to quit forever. “So, I will return for some shows,” he said.

Lagi is reportedly set to reveal he is leaving the act during the final of Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions on Saturday night.

“We’ve done this for 10 years for a joke. We’ve done so many amazing things but what is there left to do? We’ve done the Royal Variety, we’ve played in China, Monaco – everywhere,” he told the Sun.

Demi will reportedly continue to perform as Stavros Flatley with his 17-year-old nephew Samson.

Demi said in the past he and his son had earned more than £2million thanks to their success on Britian’s Got Talent and their subsequent performances.

However according to a tweet by another judge on the show Amanda Holden the duo had changed their minds because of public demand and would not be splitting up.

The show is due to be broadcast from 10.30pm Cyprus time.