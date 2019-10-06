Cloudy but warm weather expected in the coming days

Cloudy weather is expected over the coming days, but temperatures look set to hover around 30C inland with possibly a slight increase mid-week, the met office said.

On Sunday the temperature will come in at around 31C inland, 29C on the south and east coasts, 27C on the west coast and 24C in the mountains.

They are expected to drop to 16C inland in the evening 20C on the west coast, 18C on the south and east coasts, and around 12C in the higher mountains.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with the possibility of light rain in some areas. Tuesday will be similar with a slight increase in temperature, while on Wednesday the weather is expected to be clear with another small rise in temperature.