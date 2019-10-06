Final stretch for stranded Thomas Cook passengers

The UK Civil Aviation Authority said on Sunday the last of over 700 flights from around the world to return stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to Britain will land on Monday morning.

It was the largest peacetime repatriation plan dubbed ‘Operation Matterhorn’ that was launched on September 23 to bring 150,000 people back to the UK following the collapse of the airline and tour operator. Some 15,000 people had been stranded in Cyprus.

Around 150 aircraft were used by the UK authority as part of the Matterhorn fleet

On Saturday 22 flights operated to bring back around 3,994 passengers while in total around 140,000 passengers have been flown back to the UK until now.

Twenty-four flights are scheduled to operate on Sunday returning another 4,800 people and the last of the 700-plus flights are due to land Monday morning.

Richard Moriarty, Chief Executive at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “This is the final day of our two-week flying programme. The programme is not over yet and we still have work to do, but I would like to say a sincere thank you to everyone who has played their part in this operation so far.

“In the first 13 days we have made arrangements for around 140,000 passengers to return to the UK and we are pleased that 94 per cent of holidaymakers have arrived home on the day of their original departure.”

Thomas Cook customers are reminded to check the dedicated website for further information – thomascook.caa.co.uk.