France and Italy issue joint statement at OSCE on Turkey’s illegal activities

The French and Italian delegations taking part in the 18th Autumn Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, in Marrakesh have issued a joint statement condemning Turkey`s illegal actions in Cyprus’ EEZ, following meetings they had with Cypriot ΜP and head of delegation Irini Charalambidou.

France and Italy both have energy interests in Cyprus’ EEZ via Total and Eni respectively.

The joint statement, circulated during a meeting of the standing committee of the assembly, said the two delegations “share Cyprus` serious concerns” on the escalation of tensions in its EEZ and the presence of Turkish navy vessels in the region.

The delegations, the press release adds, firmly condemn Turkey`s new effort to move forward with illegal drilling activities, blatantly violating international law. They recall EU decisions and in particular the European Council conclusions of June 20, 2019, which also condemn the illegal Turkish actions, as well as the relevant UN resolutions on a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem and urge Turkey to end all its illegal actions.

They further express the view that these actions will have a serious negative impact in the entire spectrum of EU – Turkey relations and they expect that this matter will be tabled for discussion in the coming European Council on October 17 and 18.

French MP Pascal Allizard, who also serves as Vice Chairman of OSCE PA and the PA`s Special Representative on Mediterranean Affairs and head of the Italian delegation Paolo Grimoldi underlined the need on the part of Turkey to respect international law.

Head of the Turkish delegation Nabi Avci reacted, reiterating Ankara’s threats about countries who go ahead with drillings in Cyprus` EEZ.

Charalambidou thanked the two delegations for their solidarity towards Cyprus, on the basis of the respect of international law.

Recalling that the OSCE places security and cooperation in the core of its activities, the Cypriot MP stressed that there can be no security or cooperation while Turkey openly threatens EU countries and violates international law.