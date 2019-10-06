Illegal Turkish drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ unacceptable, Pompeo says

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the illegal Turkish drillings in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) are unacceptable as they violate international law.

After his speech at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre, in Athens, Pompeo was asked by journalists whether the US was planning to proceed to the implementation of sanctions against Turkey due to its activities off Cyprus.

The US Secretary of State responded that Washington will continue its efforts to persuade Turkey that these actions are in nobody’s interest.

“The dispute must not be militarised”, Pompeo said, while adding that the illegal drillings are unacceptable, as they violate the international legality.

According to a navigational warning issued by Turkey, Turkish drillship Yavuz, which has returned to Cyprus’ EEZ, will carry out drilling operations inside block 7, located off the south-western coast of Cyprus. Block 7, has been licensed by the government to France’s Total and Italy’s ENI for drilling operations.

Yavuz, was anchored off the island’s north-eastern coast on July 8 and operated within the territorial waters of the Republic of Cyprus, until September 17, when it departed for a Turkish port in Mersin.

Turkey issued a navigational telex (Navtex), announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus and since May 4, 2019, the Turkish drillship “Fatih” has been anchored 36 nautical miles west of Akamas peninsula. The area falls within Cyprus’ EEZ and continental shelf.

Ankara extended the Navtex until November 1, 2019.

Cyprus has called on the Yavuz and its supporting vessels to immediately cease its illegal activities.