Man arrested after car-kicking incident outside Apoel Paphos

A 26-year-old man has been remanded after an incident involving Apoel fans in Paphos on Saturday.

According to CNA, the incident happened around 2.30pm on Saturday when around 20 Apoel fans wearing their orange jerseys surrounded a car at the traffic lights outside the club’s Paphos premises.

The two men in the car, who were on their way to the Paphos FC vs Omonia match, were stopped at the lights when the Apoel fans started kicking their vehicle.

The two men got out of the car and asked to be left alone, but according to the reports, one of the Apoel fans took the wallet belonging to one of them from his car and ran off. The group dispersed after a few minutes. No one was injured but the car was damaged.

The 26-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the theft. He was arrested and has been remanded by the Paphos court.

