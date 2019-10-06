No sunbed concessions for some disabled people

After almost two years of having the privilege and luxury of being able to use the disabled beds on Agia Tirada beach free of charge if you have a blue card, the Paralimni municipality have decided now to charge for the sunbeds and umbrellas unless you are in a wheelchair (and have the wheelchair with you) or are blind.

Not that I mind paying for the luxury of having a reserved bed for my disability, but surely people with greater disabilities than I, such as people with prosthetic limbs and hidden disabilities should be given some sort of concession for their wellbeing.

I suggest that residents pay a reduced annual usage fee so we can enjoy the facilities of disabled car parking and reserved sun beds.

Ian Osborne, via email