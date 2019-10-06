October 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police investigating verbal altercation between Cypriot and Russian women in Larnaca car park

By Staff Reporter00

Police said on Sunday they were investigating an incident in a Larnaca car park involving two Cypriot women and a Russian woman.

The short clip appears to show one of the Cypriot women verbally assaulting a Russian woman who was recording the incident. The Cypriot woman can be heard calling the Russian woman derogatory names. There is also a child in the video witnessing the altercation.

The video was uploaded to YouTube on the Cyprium News channel and is titled ‘Racist Attack in Larnaca Cyprus’.

Police tweeted on Sunday that the leadership of the force had given instructions to investigate and to identify the women in the video.


Staff Reporter

