Turkish actions in Cyprus’ EEZ unacceptable US ambassador says

Turkey’s illegal activities in Cyprus’ EEZ are not acceptable, US Ambassador to Cyprus Judith Garber has said.

Quoting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo remarks during his official visit to Athens, Garber said operations in international waters are governed by rules.

“We made clear to Turkey that these provocative actions are unacceptable,” the US diplomat added, noting that the US would continue to take diplomatic steps “to ensure lawful activity.”

“We continue to work on this issue very hard and I will to do so in the future,” Garber concluded.