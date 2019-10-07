A series of celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth is planned over the coming days, following the actual day on October 2.

An event to be staged in Paphos celebrating India in Cyprus will take place on Friday, October 11, at the Maharaja Indian Restaurant. The programme will include a brief opening ceremony promoting the activities of bilateral relations between India and Cyprus in honour of Gandhi, presented by Meenakshi Chadha of the Ananda School of Yoga and Meditation with a presentation of art of a special commission of Gandhi by Artist Duncan Lamb for the High Commission of India (Cyprus).

Along with the ceremony, a sumptuous Indian vegetarian food buffet will be served prepared by the restaurant’s Indian chef, particularly famous for Indian sweets-making, and served in authentic Indian-styled surroundings.

Celebrating India in Cyprus

A series of events celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Opening ceremony with an art presentation and a buffet. October 11. Maharaja Indian Restaurant, Paphos. 6pm. €20 including buffet. Proceeds for this event will be donated to charity