A Lot of 7 apartments with reserve price of €320,000 via digital auction

A Lot of 7 apartments located within Dromolaxia/Meneou Municipality are now available for sale through BidX1’s platform, the first company in Cyprus to introduce digital property trading. Interested parties must register on the platform and give a deposit of €7,000, which is fully refundable to unsuccessful bidders. On the day of sale, 23 of October, bidding starts at the reserve price of €320,000.

The Lot concerns five two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartments, with a total area extending to 477sq.m internal area and 118sq.m covered verandas, part of a two-story block. The building is situated approx. 170 m. west of the Meneou – Pervolia road, approx. 2km southwest of Larnaca International Airport and 2.5km west from the coastline. The wider area of the property comprises of residential developments and empty parcels of land. It enjoys easy access to Larnaca city and the seaside.

https://bidx1.com/el/el-cy/auction/property/34870

Information about the online auction:

BidX1 local office in Cyprus is in Nicosia and provides countrywide services. BidX1’s Cyprus team comprises market leading specialist commercial and residential experts with in-depth knowledge and expertise of the Cypriot property market, at the disposal of interested parties to answer any questions regarding the properties on sale in the run-up to bidding and arrange for property viewings for potential buyers.

In order to bid on a property, interested parties are required to register on the BidX1 platform (https://bidx1.com/), providing identity information and proof of address, as well as a deposit which is based on the reserve price of the property and will be retained only if a bidder is the successful purchaser on the day of the sale.

The digital platform is accessible on any device from any location around the world, offering the opportunity to register and bid wherever the buyer is.

On the day of the sale, bidding will start at the stated reserve price, which is the lowest price that the property can be sold for. Every bid placed on a property is logged and displayed in real-time and can be viewed publicly on the website, while bidders are identified only by a number and so remain anonymous. Successful buyers will generally need to complete their purchase (transfer the full amount to the vendor’s solicitor) within four-five weeks. However, the exact closing date for each property will be stated in the Contract for Sale, which is available in the legal documents for each property.

For more information and registrations please visit: or contact the BidX1 team in Cyprus at 22 000380 or via email [email protected]