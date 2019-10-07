Cyprus and France in constant contact ahead of EU Council

President Nicos Anastasiades and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have agreed to remain in constant contact in view of the European Council meeting that will take place on October 17, which will discuss illegal Turkish actions in Cyprus` exclusive economic zone (EEZ), government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou has said.

In a written statement, Prodromou said Anastasiades and Macron had a telephone conversation on Sunday during which they discussed the illegal actions of Turkey within block 7 of Cyprus` EEZ and exchanged views on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Anastasiades and Macron discussed ways of reacting to the Turkish activities and agreed that Cyprus and France would remain in constant in the coming days, Prodromou said.

He also said that Macron reiterated the French position, denouncing Turkey`s illegal actions and noting that these interventions, which do not abide by the European and international law, have to be terminated.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk will include the actions of Turkey on the agenda of the forthcoming Council meeting, following a request by Anastasiades during a telephone conversation they had on Friday.

Turkish drillship Yavuz has returned to Cyprus’ EEZ, to carry out drilling operations inside block 7, located off the south-western coast. Block 7 has been licensed by the government to France’s Total and Italy’s ENI for drilling operations.