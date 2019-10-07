October 7, 2019

Focus on sensible betting at gaming conference

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades addressing the conference on Monday

The creation of a culture that prevents the problematic occupation with betting is crucial, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said on Monday, addressing the second responsible gaming conference in Nicosia.

“It is exactly the distinction between recreation and addiction that must be highlighted, between the recreational experience and problematic behaviour,” the minister said.

Organised by the national betting authority and the national gaming and casino supervision authority, the conference was attended by over 300 delegates from private companies and organisations, including audit and law firms, mass media, youth organisations and academic institutes.

The aim was to inform and sensitise the public on responsible gaming, as well as involving society in its promotion and protecting the public from addictive behaviours.

The head of the betting authority, Ioanna Fiakou, said the conference sought to highlight the tendencies that formed the sector’s environment, the importance of viable growth and understanding the players’ behaviour.

New technology to boost protection and best international practices for responsible gaming were also presented.

“The protection and reinforcement of the social fabric at the same time with viable growth may seem like an oxymoron (but) if we study it carefully, we will see that player safety, but also the public’s, is a collective effort that demands the participation of all involved parties,” she said.

“Consequently, we have no other choice but to consider the measures we implement at a national level, delve deeper into research, so as to gain more knowledge.”


