Greek Foreign Minister to visit Cyprus on Monday

Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Dendias will visit Cyprus on Monday, October 7 in the context of Greece and Cyprus coordinating ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxemburg on October 14.

The Greek FM will be received by President Nicos Anastasiades and will also meet Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides.

According to Greek Foreign Ministry’s sources, the main purpose of Dendias’ visit is the EU Foreign Affairs Council, on the agenda of which is the issue of the Turkish drilling in Cyprus’ Εxclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Furthermore, the Greek foreign minister is expected to brief the Cypriot government on his discussions with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during the latter’s official visit to Greece.

Turkey has dispatched its drillship Yavuz to the Cypriot EEZ with the intention of carrying out drilling operations in block 7, located off the south-western coast of Cyprus.

Block 7 has been licensed to France’s Total and Italy’s ENI for hydrocarbon exploration.

It is not the only Turkish ship near Cyprus, as since May the drill ship Fatih has been anchored 36 nautical miles west of the Akamas peninsula, again in the island’s EEZ.