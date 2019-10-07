Maritime Cyprus 2019 conference kicks off in Limassol

The Maritime Cyprus 2019 conference kicks off on Monday in Limassol with the participation of more than 800 shipping executives from around the globe.

The conference will run until Wednesday under the slogan Sea Change, and will be opened by President Nicos Anastasiades.

Maritime Cyprus is celebrating 30 years since it was first held in 1989. Since then, it has grown into one of the world’s most significant and well attended shipping conferences. Its status now gives it a prominent position in the calendar of many shipping executives, including owners and managers as well as those in charge of organisations with shipping related activities.

It brings together more than 800 shipowners, shipping executives, regulators and state officials from all over the world, including over 40 high-profile, high-calibre speakers.

This year’s line-up will include discussions on shifts in established business models, regulatory challenges, environmental protection and the impact of technological transformation.

Distinguished guests such as the IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim, the European Commissioner for Transport, the Presidents of ECSA, ICS and BIMCO.

Maritime Cyprus Conference also offers the opportunity to the participants to become familiar with the strong maritime tradition of Cyprus, its people and its environment.

“Our endeavour is for Cyprus to maintain and enhance its role as an advanced, proactive, competitive maritime nation with a positive contribution both in Europe and internationally,” organisers said.

More later… the Cyprus Mail will be covering the event as it unfolds in Limassol