Omonia suffer first loss of the season to Pafos FC

Leaders Omonia suffered their first defeat of the season against Pafos FC while Apollon defeated bottom of the table Olympiakos in Avgousti’s first game since rejoining the Limassol club by 3-1.

Doxa Katokopias lost at home to Enosis by the same score and remain just above Olympiakos on goal difference while Nea Salamina came back from behind to defeat AEL by 3-2.

After losing to three of the so-called ‘big teams’ (Anorthosis, Apollon, AEK) Pafos FC finally managed to defeat another one, Omonia thanks to a goal by Kevin Lafrance in the final minutes of the game.

Omonia took the lead through Matt Derbyshire in he 64th minute and could have doubled their lead a few minutes later but for some brave goalkeeping by Pafos FC’s Rudko.

A minute later Pafos FC drew level. Nemec and Sako combined with the latter setting up Nehir Besara to strike past Omonia’s Uzoho from just inside the penalty box.

In the final stages of the game both sides tried to win the three points but both defences held firm until the 88th minute when Lafrance was left unmarked in the Omonia penalty box and slid the ball past Uzoho for the winner.

Anorthosis, who did not play over the weekend, overtook Omonia into first place thanks to a superior goal difference while Apoel is the only team with a perfect record but they have played just two games so far!. Anorthosis and Omonia will meet when the championship resumes after the international break in a couple of weeks’ time.

Weekend results:

AEK 5 Ethnikos 1, Pafos FC 2 Omonia 1, Apollon 3 Olympiakos 1, Nea Salamina 3 AEL 2,

Doxa 1 Enosis 3, Apoel v Anorthosis (postponed)