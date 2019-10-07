October 7, 2019

Play raises awareness about HIV

By Eleni Philippou

Greek author and playwright Thanasis Triaridis is bringing his play HIV for performances in Nicosia this October, with four more shows scheduled for the month.

Tackling a rather taboo theme, Triaridis presents a raw view of life with HIV and its implications for a social life. The play’s protagonist is an HIV-positive Nigerian woman in Athens. A prostitute Nigerian. A Nigerian woman who apparently killed herself, but was in fact murdered by society, by the Greek police, the traffickers, us and you, the playwright suggests.

“A Nigerian who could be sitting in a theatre seat among you if she was not a Nigerian,” expands Triaridis. “There is no ‘I do not know’ in the era of Google. We all know, we are all responsible. And the complicity must be punished. That’s why today our actress is in front of you. Because complicity always has to be punished.”

The next performances are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday and October 14 and 15. After every Monday performance (October 7 and 14) there will be a discussion with different speakers on related topics such as HIV, Trafficking and Women’s Rights.

 

HIV

A play by Thanasis Triaridis about a Nigerian woman in Athens with HIV. October 7,8,14,15. Wherehaus 612, Nicosia. The show is unsuitable for people under the age of 15, as well as for people with heart disease or panic attacks. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 99-141407

 


