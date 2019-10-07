Stretch of Nicosia-Limassol highway to be closed for works

A 3km stretch of the Limassol-Nicosia highway will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday night for road works, the department of public works announced on Monday.

Road works will take place from 7pm to 6am in both days near Skarinou exit.

During the works, traffic will be diverted to the adjacent lane of the motorway and Skarinou exit will also be closed.

Drivers travelling from Limassol to Skarinou will be directed to Choirokitia roundabout.

Those travelling from Skarinou to Limassol will be directed to the old Nicosia–Limassol road through Choirokitia roundabout.

The department apologised for the inconvenience and asked drivers to follow traffic signs.