October 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Sunrise in Kimmeria now in cinemas

By Eleni Philippou00

More and more Cypriot film productions have been making an appearance in recent years. Think of Boy on the Bridge, The Story of the Green Line and Smuggling Hendrix – films that were praised by local film lovers and international film festivals. Now, it’s time for another local production to hit the big screen: Sunrise in Kimmeria.

This drama-comedy, produced in 2018, takes place in a particularly remote Mediterranean village wedged between a military buffer zone and a decadent tourist resort. It tells the story of a mild-mannered young villager who gets caught in tragicomic circumstances, when a strange sphere, tracked by a foreign intelligence agency, crash-lands into his potato field.

The film by Simon Farmakas dissects modern-day identity issues that life in Cyprus brings. A never-ending village election, fierce political rivalry, an abnormal buffer zone wrangle, various foreign military presences, a general dispute over ownership and a cultivated fatalistic tolerance are all part of the plot.

The story unfolds through the protagonist’s point of view; Skevos whose field the sphere has landed in. From there, a chaotic microcosm of life in Cyprus uncoils.

Sunrise in Kimmeria won Best Cypriot Film at the 2018 Cyprus Film Days International Festival and now it’s finally coming to cinema theatres. From October 10 to 23, Pantheon Theatre will screen Sunrise in Kimmeria every day at 8.30pm. Rio Cinemas in Nicosia and Limassol will also be showing the film from October 10.

 

Sunrise in Kimmeria in Cinemas

Screenings of a 2018 Cypriot film production by Simon Farmakas. A drama-comedy. October 10-23. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. Rio Cinemas, Nicosia and Limassol.


Related posts

Play raises awareness about HIV

Eleni Philippou

Film review: Joker ***

Preston Wilder

Celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth

Eleni Philippou

Taste 220 different beers from 20 countries

Eleni Philippou

‘Joker’ laughing all the way to the bank with $93.5m debut

Reuters News Service

Ginger Baker, drummer in 1960s group Cream, dies aged 80

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign