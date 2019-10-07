October 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

The meeting of two cultures

By Eleni Philippou00

Four artists from Cyprus and Turkey will join hands in a musical journey through works of Greek, Cypriot, Turkish and Russian composers, demonstrating that the power of music is stronger than their differences.

Manolis Neophytou on the piano, Orfeas Hiratos on the clarinet, Canan Kocaay Camurtas on the piano and Ayse Karaoglan on the violin will give a joint concert that unites cultures. Music has always been known to unite people no matter their background or political beliefs and this exactly what the concert on October 16 at Pallas Theatre aims to do. Similarities and common musical elements will be celebrated, highlighted and shared, creating a meeting between two cultures.

The four artists are going to present music from the Greek movie Politiki Kouzina, works by Mikis Theodorakis, Manos Hadjidakis, Stamatis Spanoudakis, Kostas Kakoyiannis, George Karvellos, Michalis Andronikou, the 2nd suite for two pianos by Sergei Rachmaninoff, the waltz no2 by Dmitrii Schostakovitch, Ballades by the great Turkish pianist and composer Fazil Say and other works.

The same concert will be repeated on October 17 at Limassol’s Pattihio Theatre.

 

Meeting of Two Cultures

Four musicians will present music that unites cultures with works of Greek, Cypriot, Turkish and Russian composers. October 16. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. October 17. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €12 and €10. Tel: 99-580982


Related posts

Sunrise in Kimmeria now in cinemas

Eleni Philippou

Play raises awareness about HIV

Eleni Philippou

Film review: Joker ***

Preston Wilder

Celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth

Eleni Philippou

Taste 220 different beers from 20 countries

Eleni Philippou

‘Joker’ laughing all the way to the bank with $93.5m debut

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign