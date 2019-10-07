Third person arrested in connection with Apoel Paphos incident

A 19-year-old soldier was arrested late on Sunday following two other arrests in connection with an attack on a car outside Paphos Apoel premises on Saturday night.

Around 20 Apoel fans wearing their orange jerseys surrounded a car and began kicking it at the traffic lights outside the club. The two men in the car, who were on their way to the Paphos FC vs Omonia match.

The two men got out of the car and asked to be left alone, but according to the reports, one of the Apoel fans grabbed the wallet belonging to one of them from the car and ran off. The group dispersed after a few minutes. No one was injured but the car was damaged.

In connection to the same case, two other suspects were remanded for eight days over the weekend. The first was a 26-year-old man who appears to have stolen the wallet from the car and then a 29-year-old man who also appeared to be connected to the case.

According to the police, the suspects face charges of public disturbance, inflicting malicious damage and other offences related to fan violence.