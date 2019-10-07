Woman dies in north from West Nile virus

A 37-year-old woman has died from the West Nile virus in the north following two other deaths since July.

The woman was admitted to hospital more than a month ago with high fever, was diagnosed with the virus and had been hospitalised ever since.

Six cases of West Nile virus have been reported in northern Cyprus, while in the south four people have been infected in Nicosia, eight in Famagusta area, and three in Larnaca with one elderly man losing his life in August.

According to the health ministry, the virus is mosquito borne and cannot be spread from person to person contact, while less than one per cent of those infected develop a serious form of the disease.

The UN reported at the beginning of August it would help efforts to tackle mosquitoes in the buffer zone.

The public health services said that since the first case was recorded, a number of measures had been taken to tackle the issue. These include the enhanced monitoring of suspected cases, the separate epidemiological investigation of each case, and an increase in mosquito control measures, among other measures.

Any suspected case of West Nile virus must be reported to the health ministry by phone at 22-605601 or by fax on 22-605491.