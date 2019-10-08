October 8, 2019

Beatboxing Championship on its way

By Eleni Philippou

Cyprus is taking the art and technique of beatboxing seriously by giving it its own platform for talent to shine. A weekend of musical sounds produced by the human mouth is happening as the 1st Cyprus Beatbox Championship takes place this October.

The beatbox community will gather for a weekend of action at three different locations, giving audiences the opportunity to experience what a human beatbox is like. The warm-up event will take place at Prozak on Saturday October 19 at 8.30pm, with an open mic and beatbox jam.

On the Sunday, in the morning there will be a street performance with the participation of the audience during the opening event of the Week of the German language organised by the German-speaking embassies and the Goethe-Institut Cyprus. This will take place at Phaneromeni Square between 10am and 2pm.

The real deal however and the event everyone is looking forward to is the Cyprus Beatbox Championship, which will take place also on Sunday 20, at the Windcraft Centre in Nicosia. The championship starts with qualifying rounds, followed by the Top 16 beatbox battles and the judges’ presentations. The final rounds will announce the Cyprus Champion, who will represent the country at the World Beatbox Championship in Berlin in 2020. The competition categories are solo men and solo women.

Registration for participation is valid by commenting with your nickname at the Facebook event until October 15.

 

1st Cyprus Beatbox Championship

Beatboxing competition happening for the 1st time in Cyprus. Solo men and women acts can participate. October 20. Windcraft Centre, Nicosia. 7pm. €5. www.facebook.com/cyprusbeatbox


