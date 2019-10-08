British bases taking ‘prudent precautions’ in case of no-deal Brexit

The British bases in Cyprus are stocking up as part of “prudent precautions” ahead of a no-deal Brexit, according to the Forces News website.

The article said General Patrick Sanders, the officer in charge of Joint Forces Command, spoke during a visit to Cyprus “to check on no-deal preparations”.

He said if the UK leaves without a deal on October 31, he would expect to see “inconveniences and frictions” but expressed confidence in the preparations being made.

He told Forces News the bases were stockpiling in anticipation. “I think stockpile suggests panic – we’re not stockpiling because we think there’s going to be a huge problem,” he said.

“We’re just taking the sort of prudent precautions that you would expect just to anticipate, possibly, some initial friction.

“We hope, we expect, that there’ll be none, but we’re a military organisation, we like to have reserves immaterial. We’re uncomfortable if we don’t, so we’ve got reserves immaterial.”

Sanders said the primary focus was on maintaining operations whether this involved stocks or supplies, or training but with the preparations already made, the impact would be minimal.

In the event of a no-deal, Gen Sanders said the UK would “expect” to establish working practices and protocols “very, very quickly” because for the past 18 months the UK had held productive discussions on the situation post-Brexit.

“People will just simply adjust very quickly to a different way of doing business to what we are at the moment.”

He also issued reassurances to bases personnel on healthcare, saying they would not notice “a difference at all”. If the UK reaches a deal with the EU, “people won’t notice very much at all”.

One of the issues that might affect bases personnel would be having to pay duty when they received parcels from the UK from Amazon for instance. Sanders said personnel will be “expected” to pay duty tax on parcels worth €18 or more. But they were working with the British Forces Post Office in London and retailers, including Amazon, to find a way in which an order is “delivered without tax having been added in the UK”.

“It’ll be held here very briefly, you’ll get a note which says here’s how much money you owe for this particular parcel, you can pay that online without having to leave home,” he said.