October 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus eyes Egypt as promising market for local pharmaceuticals

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

A meeting at the level of technical committees in the field of pharmaceutical cooperation, the first of its kind, took place between Cyprus and Egypt, on Tuesday in Nicosia.

In statements, on the sidelines of the meeting, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that the goal of the meetings was “to enhance cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals between Egypt and Cyprus, and in essence to open up Egypt’s market to Cypriot pharmaceutical industries.”

“Due to its expertise but also its EU membership status is an attractive market for countries such as Egypt,” he added.

Egypt imports pharmaceuticals only from countries included in a list issued by the country’s minister of health. This meeting aims to include Cyprus in this list.

During the meeting, the minister told participants: “The strong ties between our countries allow for the growth of the medical tourism market and our political mutual understanding and respect allows for giant leaps of progress.”

He said both countries shared the same vision and that was “to dynamically share experience and best practices in pharmaceuticals with both regulators working closely together with harmonized high standards in the industry of both countries.”.
The delegations will on Wednesday visit the facilities of two pharmaceutical companies in Limassol.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Greece and Egypt expected to support Cyprus’ sovereign rights at Cairo trilateral summit on Tuesday

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Three suspects arrested in connection with drug dealing in Nicosia

Gina Agapiou

Fourth arrest in connection with Apoel fan violence

Gina Agapiou

Kato Pyrgos residents protest over lack of doctors

Gina Agapiou

British bases taking ‘prudent precautions’ in case of no-deal Brexit

Staff Reporter

Tourism ministry announces improvements to beach access for the disabled

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign