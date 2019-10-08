October 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus, Greece, Egypt call on Turkey to end ‘provocative’ actions

By Reuters News Service035
Anastasiades, Sisi and Mitsotakis in Cairo

Cyprus, Greece and Egypt called on Turkey on Tuesday to “end its provocative actions” in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, including exploring for oil in Cyprus’ territorial waters, which they called “a breach of international law”.

On Thursday, Turkey said it had sent the ship to the area where authorities have already awarded hydrocarbon exploration rights to Italian and French companies.

“The Heads of State and Government expressed their grave concern over the current escalation within the maritime areas of the eastern part of the Mediterranean, condemning the continuing Turkish actions in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus and its territorial waters, in violation of international law,” Cyprus, Greece and Egypt said.

Their joint statement was released after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Nicos Anastasiades met Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo.

The three countries expressed concern at “new attempts to conduct illegal exploration” in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, the statement said.

In July, Greece accused Turkey of undermining security in the eastern Mediterranean by drilling for oil and gas around Cyprus.

Earlier that month, Turkey said it rejected Greek and EU assertions that Turkish drilling for gas and oil off Cyprus was illegitimate, and said they showed the EU could not be an impartial mediator on the Cyprus problem.

In January, Eastern Mediterranean countries meeting in Cairo, including the three which issued the statement, agreed to set up a forum to create a regional gas market, cut infrastructure costs and offer competitive prices, part of efforts to transform the region into a major energy hub.


Related posts

Double murder defendant said was forced to go to scene of crime

George Psyllides

Tree planting programme to green the island’s schools

Gina Agapiou

Police investigation into racist incident to finish soon

George Psyllides

Irish President Michael Higgins due in Cyprus on Sunday

Staff Reporter

Sir Stelios aims to help charities ‘forever’ through his foundation

Annette Chrysostomou

Eleftheria Square project funding secure until 2023, EU official says

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign