October 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Videos

Forbidden places in the world you are not allowed to visit

By YouTube00
There are countless beautiful destinations to visit around the world. But some places are either too dangerous, too protected, or too mysterious to explore. Several locations across the globe—from man-made buildings and structures to natural habitats that contain dangerous species, religious mysteries, and secrets—make these areas forbidden to outsiders. Here are 10 places on earth which are forbidden and you are not allowed to visit .

Related posts

70 historical images photos you must see

CyprusMail

Amazon fires spark worries of a ‘death spiral’ (V)

Rumble

Dog talking in different languages with owner

Rumble

Should we put telescopes on the moon?

Rumble

Ten most dangerous jobs in the world

CyprusMail

Lunch atop a skyscraper in 1932

CyprusMail
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign