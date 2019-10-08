October 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fourth arrest in connection with Apoel fan violence

By Gina Agapiou04

A 20-year-old was arrested late on Monday following three other arrests in connection with an attack on a car outside Paphos Apoel premises on Saturday night.

Around 20 Apoel fans wearing their orange jerseys surrounded a car and began kicking at it at the traffic lights outside the club. The two men in the car were on their way to the Paphos FC vs Omonia match.

The two men got out of the car and asked to be left alone, but according to the reports, one of the Apoel fans grabbed the wallet belonging to one of them from the car and ran off. The group dispersed after a few minutes. No one was injured but the car was damaged.

In connection with the same case, two other suspects were remanded for eight days over the weekend and another suspect for three days on Monday. The first was a 26-year-old man who appears to have stolen the wallet from the car and then a 29-year-old man also apparently connected with the case, following a 19-year-old soldier.

According to the police, the suspects face charges of public disturbance, inflicting malicious damage and other offences related to fan violence.


Related posts

Kato Pyrgos residents protest over lack of doctors

Gina Agapiou

British bases taking ‘prudent precautions’ in case of no-deal Brexit

Staff Reporter

Tourism ministry announces improvements to beach access for the disabled

Annette Chrysostomou

Customs seize goods worth €35,118 coming from the north during September

Staff Reporter

Over €1,000 stolen from Athienou home

Annette Chrysostomou

Napa and Polis mayors pressured over illegal extensions to hotels

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign