October 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greece and Egypt expected to support Cyprus’ sovereign rights at Cairo trilateral summit on Tuesday

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
File photo: President Nicos Anastasiades and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fatah Al-Sisi,

The 7th Trilateral Summit involving Cyprus, Greece and Egypt was taking place on Tuesday in Cairo, with Nicosia planning to highlight the need to respect international law, amidst Turkish illegal activities in Cyprus` exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

President Nicos Anastasiades who travelled Tuesday morning to the Egyptian capital will have bilateral meetings with the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and with the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The summit was due to begin around lunchtime after which the three leaders will give a joint press conference.

In a post on Twitter Tuesday morning Anastasiades said that the summit showed in concrete the establishment of an important mechanism of regional cooperation, aiming to fulfill the common vision of achieving peace, security and prosperity in the region.

Anastasiades is accompanied by Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis and Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou.

Cooperation in the energy field will be an important topic on the agenda along with with EU-Egypt relations and the role of the Suez Canal Economic Zone in promoting financial opportunities between Europe and Africa, as well as economic and cultural relations among the three countries.

The three leaders will also refer to the efforts made to address terrorism and extremism, the situation in Libya and Syria, as well as the Palestinian issue.  The three countries are expected to sign a series of agreements.

In statements to CNA, Government Spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou said the summit was particularly important as it sends out a message of cooperation on the basis of international legality against the illegal interventions of Turkey against the Republic of Cyprus.

Prodromou said the commitment of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt to cooperation, on the basis of international law and particularly the UN Law of the Sea convention (Unclos), and the support of the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus would be reflected in the joint declaration.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

